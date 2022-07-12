Tensions boil as Watertown City Council compares cost to attendance to determine if the city should support a 3rd pool

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As they determine if Watertown needs a third pool, city council members are weighing costs against attendance and going on social media to provide a point, or offer up a counter point.

It’s a lot of back and forth which boiled over Monday night.

First, the numbers for the two Watertown pools that are open.

Since opening on June 28th, the Alteri Pool has seen 221 people. Meanwhile, the Thompson Park, which opened sooner on May 28th, has seen 2,180 people.

And so it makes council wonder is it worth investing millions into a 3rd pool, the Flynn Pool on the city’s northside? This battle started Friday, brewed over the weekend and came to a head last night.

It was a war of words that began on social media that spilled into the city council chambers Monday night.

It goes back to Friday, when estimates to repair the Flynn Pool and bathhouse were made public.

$2.9 million to repair the pool or $4.1 million to replace it. Both estimates include rehabbing the bathhouse.

That’s when people took to Facebook to add their own thoughts and ideas.

Council Member Cliff Olney posting a video tour of the Flynn Pool he took with former City Codes employee Todd DeMar. The tour included visiting the roof of the bathhouse.

On Sunday, Mayor Jeff Smith gave 7 News a video he also posted on Facebook. It was the view from the Alteri Pool just after noon.

“So my colleagues, a couple, want to put a $4 million pool over at north, and there’s nobody here,” said Smith in the video.

And just five hours later, pool activist Debbie Dermady posted a video of her own.

“But I also want to tell the Mayor, it depends on what time of day you come here,” said Dermady in her video.

Council Member Cliff Olney went online to share the same sentiment and argued people don’t even know the Alteri Pool is open.

“The city needs some help in order to promote things,” Olney said.

After a wave of videos on social media, it all came to a head on Monday night. Specifically over Only’s video and the fact that DeMar, who is not a city employee, was on a city roof.

But Olney says he sent an email to the city manager, Parks and Recreation Supervisor, and council about the tour. Though he didn’t disclose DeMar would be there.

The mayor took issue with that Monday night.

“Is he a city employee? No. Is he contracted by the city? No. Did he sign a waiver?” said Smith.

“What is your point? He helped to have a better understanding of what was needed to be done over there. You know why? Because you wanted to tank this project from the beginning,” said Olney.

“What if he gets hurt? What if he gets hurt? What if he gets hurt councilman? You don’t have that authority to do it!” said Smith.

“You lost the election, get over it!” Olney said.

Meanwhile, Council Member Lisa Ruggiero attempted to diffuse the situation. Looking back to Monday night, she says it wasn’t fair to the staff, or public, to see that.

“It probably was the worst that I’ve seen. I’m concerned that it escalated to a point last night that was a little concerning,” said Ruggiero.

While the work session may have escalated, Ruggiero says it was a successful work session talking with C&S Companies, which conducted the study into Flynn Pool. Council informally agreed to extend its contract with the engineering firm to provide more designs that will cut costs.

