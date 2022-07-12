Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: Stress tests, preschoolers’ self-control & reaching out to friends

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WWNY) - A new study confirms that a nuclear stress test can help identify which people need heart procedures.

Researchers at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine found the tests can reveal which patients are not getting enough blood flow to the heart and are likely to benefit from heart bypass surgery or angioplasty.

Preschoolers’ self-control

New research published in the Journal of Neuroscience finds preschoolers can develop the ability to stop themselves from doing something.

Researchers call it inhibitory control and say 4-year-olds are better able to follow instructions than 3-year-olds because their brain regions linked to self-control mature over time.

Reaching out to friends

People enjoy hearing from friends more than might be expected.

Research at the University of Pittsburgh found an unexpected phone call, text, or email just to say hello can benefit mental and physical health.

The study found in many cases people who initiated the contact underestimated how much the recipient appreciated the gesture.

