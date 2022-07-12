Tresa Rose Dunn, 61, of Lowville

Tresa Rose Dunn, 61, of Dayan Street, Lowville, passed away on Sunday morning, July 10, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tresa Rose Dunn, 61, of Dayan Street, Lowville, passed away on Sunday morning, July 10, 2022.

In keeping with Tresa’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Flat Rock Inn, starting at 12 noon. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Tresa Rose Dunn to the Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367 or In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Tresa’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by her beloved companion, Timothy J. Yancey, his children, and the Yancey family; her siblings and their spouses, Mary O’Brien of Lowville; Helen Dunn of FL; Susan Thisse of Martinsburg; Victoria and Lewis Crossway of Adams; Cheryl and Gerald Kaban of Adams; Laurie and Dale Stoltzfus of Lowville; Colleen and Michael Hancock of Cape Vincent; Douglas Dunn of Glenfield; Francis Jr. and Debra Dunn of Lowville; Mark and Debra Dunn of Tylerville; Nicholas and Sandra Dunn of Copenhagen; Terry and Beverly Dunn of Lowville; Steven Dunn of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Thomas Dunn; two brothers-in-law, Pat Thisse and Edward O’Brien; and a sister-in-law, Sherri Dunn.

Tresa was born in Lowville, NY on July 8, 1961, a daughter of the late Francis R. and Helen M. Hamblin Dunn. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1979. Tresa later moved to Colton, NY, where she worked for her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Helen, in Dunn’s Grocery Store for many years. Upon returning to Lowville, Tresa worked in housekeeping at Lewis County General Hospital for several years.

She was a member of the Lowville American Legion Post #162, Ladies Auxiliary, and Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary. Tresa loved flower and vegetable gardening, camping, spending time with her family and friends, and her dog, Max. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

