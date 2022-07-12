Watertown Noon Rotary accepting photos for 2024 calendar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary is having a photo contest as it begins planning its calendar for 2024.

Member Jeremiah Papineau explained that the contest is open to students grades 6-12 in Jefferson and Lewis counties. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The club is looking for photos that fit the theme of “Life in the North Country.” The deadline to submit them is March 1, 2023

You can send photos to noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com.

The calendars are an annual fundraiser for the organization. 2023 calendars will go on sale in the fall.

