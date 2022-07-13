Amedeo J. “DeDe” Cappione 73, of Massena, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Amedeo J. “DeDe” Cappione 73, of Massena, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at Frary Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 AM, up until the time of funeral at 11:00 AM with Rev. Judith VanKennen officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Amedeo was born on March 12, 1949, in Massena, NY, the son of the late Samuel and Marjorie (DeRosie) Cappione. He graduated from Massena High School in 1968. Amedeo married Deborah Murphy in 1969 and the marriage ended in divorce. Amedeo loved the hospitality business. He ran the Boardwalk Restaurant with his family during the 1980′s. He also helped remodel and manage the 37 West Steakhouse in Hogansburg. In 2011, he opened the River Road Restaurant at the Massena Country Club together with his sister, Mary. In 2014, they opened Amici’s Italian Grille. Amedeo also catered many weddings. He loved making people feel comfortable and welcome.

Amedeo is survived by his children, Christopher Giarratano (Sophia) of Poolsville, MD, Cara Cappione-Giarratano-Jensen (Don) of Haymarket, VA, Chad Giarratano and Ariel Wise of Colorado; his siblings; Connie Centrella (Ernie) of Coconut Creek, FL, Mary Lancto (Randy) of Massena, Joan Cappione of Ithaca, Ann Olson (Al) of Helena, Sam Cappione, Jr. (Nancy) of Danville, CA, Rosemary Whitton (Keith) of Massena, Patty Cogswell (John) of Loon Lake, NY; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Amedeo is predeceased by his parents, Samuel & Marjorie Cappione, his sister Margaret Cappione-Fleming and his nephew, Raymond Lancto III.

Amedeo touched many lives and because of that he had many friends. He made you feel like you were the most important person in the room when you were talking to him. He loved people of all ages from a newborn baby to his 99 year old aunt. He dearly loved caring for his dad and recently his uncle. He will be missed by many.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Massena Rescue Squad, 341 E. Orvis Street, Massena, NY 13662.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.