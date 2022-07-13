Advertisement

Anglers, organizers prepare for Bassmaster Elite Series in Clayton

Anglers are getting ready as the Bassmaster Elite Series returns to Clayton.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Anglers are getting ready as the Bassmaster Elite Series returns to Clayton.

The stage is being set up, weigh in buckets are laid out, and anglers are out on the St. Lawrence River.

Angler Skylar Hamilton from Tennessee said the north country is one of the nicest areas he’s fished in.

“You know, it’s a hundred degrees at my house, and it’s miserable. Fishing is pretty tough. You come up here, it’s nice and cool, it’s not so hot. Fishing is amazing this time a year,” Hamilton said.

More than 90 anglers will be at this years’ Bassmaster Elite Series. Hamilton said not only does it take nice weather and a good river to fish, but it’s also important to have a good mindset when hitting the water.

“We’re all pretty leveled and skilled,” he said. “But the only thing that can separate you is what’s going on in your head. If you have stuff going on at home it can be pretty tough, but you just have to stay confident and think that you’re going to catch some fish.”

Angler Ray Hanselman from Texas, said he believes anyone can take home the big, $100,000 prize this year.

“I have lived my life on the water,” he said. “I’ve got it for 200 days, 25 years, fished the AAA level and decided to make the leap to fish the pro level.”

An expo will be held on Saturday and Sunday starting at noon, where people can meet anglers. Bassmaster Events Operation Director Eric Lopez said the Bassmaster family has good ties to the river community.

“I’ve seen a lot of old friends that I’ve met, keeping in touch with for ten years and all the anglers can say the same,” Lopez said.

The Bassmaster Elite Series is right behind the Antique Boat Museum. People can start arriving shortly before 7 a.m. for the boat take-off. The weigh -in is at 3 p.m.

