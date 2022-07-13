Ann M. Ruddy, 70, of Waddington

Ann M. Ruddy, age 70, of Nell Manor Drive, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July, 9, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Ann M. Ruddy, age 70, of Nell Manor Drive, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July, 9, 2022. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 28 Clinton Street Waddington, NY.

Family and friends are welcome to call upon the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 to 6:00 PM.

A Christian Burial will take place on Thursday morning, July 14, 2022 with Rev. Garry B. Giroux presiding in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington.

Ann was born on August 21, 1951 to the late Lyle and Alda (Sauve) Shoen in Massena, NY. She married Frederick Ruddy on November 21, 1970 at Sacred Heart Church. They settled in Waddington, where they raised their two children. Ann and Fred were happily married for nearly 52 years.

After graduating from Massena Central School, Ann attended SUNY Potsdam, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree while raising a young family and working full time.

Beginning her teaching career at Salmon River Central School, Ann went on to dedicate almost thirty five years of her life to the students and community of Madrid Waddington Central School. She loved all of her students and enjoyed being involved in their lives. Ann was the MW Cheerleading coach for many years, as well.

Ann devoted several years volunteering for the Waddington Minor Hockey Association, many of them spent as the President and Scheduler for the League. She never missed one of her son’s hockey games.

She enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales with her friends and family. Ann loved reading, animals, camping and traveling, and catching up with friends and former students online. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ann is survived by her loving and devoted husband Frederick and their children, David Ruddy (Stormy Given) of Hermon, NY and daughter Stacy Ruddy of Waddington, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Connor Ruddy and Kelsey Ruddy (Devin Matice), and great-grandchildren Grace and Wesley Matice, Bonus Grandson Daniel Laddison, along with a sister Carol Carney of Massena, NY and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her in-laws, George and Helen Ruddy, brothers’ in-law, John Ruddy and Ronald Bogart, and Bonus Grandson Zachary Laddison.

Ann will be greatly missed by so many. She was a pillar in the community and dedicated her life to helping others. Her caring, friendly demeanor and huge smile will never be forgotten by those who knew her.

Memorial contributions in Ann’s memory may be left with The Waddington Volunteer Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 331, Waddington, NY 13694.

Family and friends are welcome to share memories, photos and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

