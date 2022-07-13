Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - The state Attorney General’s office has released body cam video of the shooting death of a stabbing suspect in Saranac Lake last month.

The video shows the suspect, identified in the video as Joshua Kavota, lunging at a Saranac Lake police officer who drew and fired her weapon, killing the man.

The incident was at a Stewart’s Shop in Saranac Lake on June 29. Police were responding to a report of a man being stabbed when they confronted a suspect wielding a knife.

There’s a short clip of the incident above.

You can see the full video here.

