Can-Am driver spotlight: Tyler Bushy

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Heuvelton resident Tyler Bushy makes the trip each week to Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

The Pro Stock driver is looking forward to a big year in the class.

The series started out well for Bushy at Can-Am.

The home track advantage certainly paid off that night.

The Can-Am victory that night was special, but there was another win that topped that.

From that win, he has gone on to gain experience in the Pro Stock division.

When it comes to competing later this season at Super Dirt Week, he’s one of the younger drivers.

He has some dedicated sponsors that help keep the car on the track.

Tyler Bushy is climbing the ladder in the Pro Stock division at Can-Am Speedway.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.