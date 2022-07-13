Congressional hopeful Castelli makes north country campaign sweep

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Matt Castelli, a Democratic hopeful for New York’s 21st congressional district, campaigned in the north country Tuesday.

One of Castelli’s first stops was in Lewis County at Lloyd’s of Lowville.

Castelli says he is focusing on listening to people’s concerns.

He says a big issue on people’s minds is inflation.

“When I hear consistently across the board the challenges the working families are having with the rising cost of daily life, that doesn’t affect just Democrats, it affects Republicans and independents, too,” Castelli said. “We need a representative for everyone and that is what we seek to do here in the 21st congressional district.”

Castelli is up against Matt Putorti for the Democratic nomination in the August 23 primary. The winner will face off against Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in November.

