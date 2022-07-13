Advertisement

Congressional hopeful Castelli makes north country campaign sweep

Matt Castelli campaigns in the north country.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Matt Castelli, a Democratic hopeful for New York’s 21st congressional district, campaigned in the north country Tuesday.

One of Castelli’s first stops was in Lewis County at Lloyd’s of Lowville.

Castelli says he is focusing on listening to people’s concerns.

He says a big issue on people’s minds is inflation.

“When I hear consistently across the board the challenges the working families are having with the rising cost of daily life, that doesn’t affect just Democrats, it affects Republicans and independents, too,” Castelli said. “We need a representative for everyone and that is what we seek to do here in the 21st congressional district.”

Castelli is up against Matt Putorti for the Democratic nomination in the August 23 primary. The winner will face off against Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in November.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Ogdensburg's burned out former cheese plant will be completely demolisheed by mid-September.
Ogdensburg cheese plant to be demolished; no beach for 2022
A mobile home on Van Buren Road in Gouverneur caught fire Monday afternoon.
Fire damages Gouverneur-area mobile home

Latest News

Artist rendering of YMCA's planned community and aquatics center
YMCA to break ground for community & aquatic center
Road work could tie up traffic in Theresa
Matt Castelli campaigns in north country
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Barben Avenue in Watertown