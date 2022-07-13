Diane M. Phelps of Gouverneur, formerly of Oxbow, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Diane M. Phelps of Gouverneur, formerly of Oxbow, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Diane was born in Gouverneur, NY to the late Ross and Ruby (Storie) Marcellus. She attended the Oxbow Elementary School and Antwerp School. She furthered her education through the L.P.N. program in Ogdensburg and then completed the R.N. program at Jefferson Community College

Diane began her career in nursing as an L.P.N. at E.J. Noble Hospital then went on to work as an R.N. in the emergency room at Samaritan Medical Center. Later, Diane worked as an R.N. for the Public Health Department; working there for many years until retiring on August 10, 2010. Her career cut short due to injuries received in a head-on collision while traveling to visit a client.

Over the years, Diane gave back much more than she took. She was a caring, social butterfly who spent lots of time with her family and friends. Diane, a former Sunday School Teacher at Oxbow Presbyterian church, was always quick to lend a hand, mend a knee or give a hug. She loved to bake, sew, make quilts, and travel. One of her favorite pastimes was playing golf at the Gouverneur Country Club.

She is survived by 2 children, Annette (Jeffrey) Smith and Paul (Julie) Phelps, her companion of 32 years, Gilbert “Gib” Gerber and his loving family; Lisa Gerber, Chris (Beth) Gerber, Bryant (Tosh) Gerber, Shawn Gerber, Addison Gerber, Emery Gerber, and Beck Gerber; a sister, Elma Hall; grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Cory (Megan) Smith, Kevin Phelps, Katelyn Phelps, Scott (Kristin) Phelps, Danielle (Joe) Todisco and great grandchildren, Lanie Phelps, Corbin Phelps, Rylee Todisco, Carter Todisco, and Jolene Smith.

Diane is predeceased by a son, Robert “Bob” Phelps, sisters, Nancy Griffith and Frances Wood, and grandsons, Jeremy Smith and Bryan Gerber.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Diane to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown NY 13601. They were exceptional in caring for both Diane and her family during Diane’s last days.

