Get out & enjoy July!

A hot and sunny day ahead.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WWNY) - There’s a very small chance of rain today – about 20%.

Otherwise, it will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

There’s a better chance of rain overnight, but it should clear up by morning. Lows will be around 60.

There’s a 20% chance of rain Thursday, too. It will be sunny and humid with highs again in the mid- to upper 70s.

Friday will be sunny with highs close to 80.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday and in the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday.

