Advertisement

Get ready for the Lewis County Fair

The Lewis County Fair is next week.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair is next week.

Fair manager Rachel Lisk gave us a rundown of what to expect from this year’s fair, which runs July 19-23.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

As usual, there will be rides, games, competitions, music, and many food choices. There’s even a mullet contest.

You can see the complete schedule at lewiscountyfair.org.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Ogdensburg's burned out former cheese plant will be completely demolisheed by mid-September.
Ogdensburg cheese plant to be demolished; no beach for 2022
As they determine if Watertown needs a third pool, city council members are weighing costs...
Tensions boil as Watertown City Council compares cost to attendance to determine if the city should support a 3rd pool

Latest News

Eagle Scout Drew Ortlieb receives an award for finishing third in the state for Scout of the...
Lewis County Eagle Scout receives statewide honor
Wake Up Weather
Get out & enjoy July!
Matt Castelli visits Lloyd's of Lowville while campaigning in the north country Tuesday.
Congressional hopeful Castelli makes north country campaign sweep
Artist rendering of YMCA's planned community and aquatics center
YMCA to break ground for community & aquatic center