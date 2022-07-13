Get ready for the Lewis County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair is next week.

Fair manager Rachel Lisk gave us a rundown of what to expect from this year’s fair, which runs July 19-23.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

As usual, there will be rides, games, competitions, music, and many food choices. There’s even a mullet contest.

You can see the complete schedule at lewiscountyfair.org.

Admission is free.

