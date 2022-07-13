Get ready for the Lewis County Fair
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair is next week.
Fair manager Rachel Lisk gave us a rundown of what to expect from this year’s fair, which runs July 19-23.
As usual, there will be rides, games, competitions, music, and many food choices. There’s even a mullet contest.
You can see the complete schedule at lewiscountyfair.org.
Admission is free.
