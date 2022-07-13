Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new YMCA center

Watertown YMCA community & aquatic center groundbreaking
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA is one step closer to its new community and aquatics center.

Ground was officially broken in a Wednesday morning ceremony at 146 Arsenal Street, the site of the new facility and the former site of a call center.

“We feel really good to be here, in this moment, in this place, knowing we are going to accomplish a dream for our community,” YMCA CEO Denise Young said.

The $27.5 million facility will include a six-lane lap pool, a recreational pool, multi-sport courts, an indoor track, a full wellness center, classrooms, and child watch facilities.

Work is already underway. Young says a ribbon cutting is set for November 2023.

The YMCA will also host a reception at Savory Downtown from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

People will have the opportunity to share their experiences of the downtown Y and learn more about the new facility.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown
As they determine if Watertown needs a third pool, city council members are weighing costs...
Tensions boil as Watertown City Council compares cost to attendance to determine if the city should support a 3rd pool
Ogdensburg's burned out former cheese plant will be completely demolisheed by mid-September.
Ogdensburg cheese plant to be demolished; no beach for 2022

Latest News

Nicole Regan
Ogdensburg police say woman possessed ‘substantial quantities’ of crack, fentanyl
WWNY
Sackets Harbor to celebrate 50th Annual Can-Am Festival
The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
Saranac Police body camera video