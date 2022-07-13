Groundbreaking ceremony held for new YMCA center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA is one step closer to its new community and aquatics center.

Ground was officially broken in a Wednesday morning ceremony at 146 Arsenal Street, the site of the new facility and the former site of a call center.

“We feel really good to be here, in this moment, in this place, knowing we are going to accomplish a dream for our community,” YMCA CEO Denise Young said.

The $27.5 million facility will include a six-lane lap pool, a recreational pool, multi-sport courts, an indoor track, a full wellness center, classrooms, and child watch facilities.

Work is already underway. Young says a ribbon cutting is set for November 2023.

The YMCA will also host a reception at Savory Downtown from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

People will have the opportunity to share their experiences of the downtown Y and learn more about the new facility.

