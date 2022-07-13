Advertisement

Jayson J. “Jay” Lowery, 29, of Fowler

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Jayson J. “Jay” Lowery, 29, passed away unexpectedly due to a brain condition.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 16th from 11 am to 1 pm followed by a funeral service at 1 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with David Hart officiating and burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville.

Jayson was born in Brockport on March 13, 1993, the son of John and Virginia (Stonebreaker) Lowery.

He has recently been employed by Next Generation Solar as a solar panel installer.

Jay married Desiree Clark on April 5, 2020.

He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiles, atvs, and demolition derbies.

Jay volunteered for Oxbow and Richville as an interior firefighter and served Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad as an EMT.

Jayson is survived by his wife Desiree, his daughters Lilliana, Jessica, and Cindylou, his mother Virginia Lennox, a brother Dakota Marsh, his aunt and uncle Jim and Jackie Henry and their 4 children. He is also survived by grandparents Joyce Gray, Roger Graham, and other extended family members. Jay is predeceased by his father, grandparents, and an uncle Frank Lowery.

Memorial donations are encouraged to assist the family.

