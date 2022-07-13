Leo F. Spriggs, 83, of Ogdensburg

Leo F. Spriggs, age 83, a lifetime resident of Ogdensburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leo F. Spriggs, age 83, a lifetime resident of Ogdensburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2022. A celebration of life will be celebrated at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Leo is survived by his daughters, Diane Alexander and her husband, Scott, of Ogdensburg, Deeanne Davis, and her daughter Leeah Scattery, and her children Lillyona and Whyott Chrisman; his son Leo “Little Leo” Spriggs and his wife, Cheryl, of Dallas, TX; his sister Patricia Laviolette of Canada; many granddaughters, grandsons, and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was predeceased by his loving mother, Bessie Spriggs, and father William Spriggs; siblings Joan McDonald, Charlie Spriggs, and Junior Spriggs; granddaughter Niki Davis; son-in-law Paul Davis; close friends, Charlie Shaver, Bobby Bell, Baldy Mills, and Leeman Simmons. Leo was especially close to his granddaughter, Brittany Steel and her husband Justin; great-grandchildren Justin Steel and Emma Steel; and Rylie Brunet who lived across the street from Leo, who he traded fish for popsicles with, and was like a granddaughter to him.

Leo was born on September 16, 1938, in Ogdensburg, NY. The son of the late William Spriggs and Bessie (Schwartzfinger) Spriggs. He was educated in the world of hard knocks and work experience. The construction of the Rouses Point Bridge, the ski jumps for the Olympics in Lake Placid, and the skyscrapers in New York City were a few of the places he gained his education. Leo was first married to Janet (LeBlanc) Thompson, later to Joan Spriggs, and Finally to Cathy (Wrangler) Spriggs. He settled into his career as the Superintendent of Barrett Paving in Watertown, NY until his retirement.

Leo was quite the ladies’ man, a true friend, a caring father, and loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed dancing, going to the casino, hunting, fishing, making his own fishing lures, snowmobiling, and raising coon hounds, especially blue tick hounds.

Donations may be made in her/his memory to the St. Lawrence County SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.