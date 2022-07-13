Lewis County Eagle Scout receives statewide honor

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One Lewis County Eagle Scout’s hard work is paying off as he receives a prestigious honor.

It was the first time in decades that an Eagle Scout was awarded out of the Lewis County VFW Post 6912.

Scout Drew Ortlieb from Troop 162 is this year’s third place recipient statewide for Scout of the Year.

“I’m really happy I was nominated for this, and I placed really well,” he said.

Ortlieb has been a scout since the first grade, something his mother, Jill Ortlieb, says has made him more confident and helped him develop leadership skills.

“I think it has really put him on a good path, being an excellent academic student at school, a good team worker and also preparing him for college,” she said.

The Scout of the Year program award can be competitive because of its criteria.

“It takes a lot of leadership and dedication,” Drew Ortlieb said. “I painted seven cat rooms at my local humane society, and we only started doing five.”

Lewis County Post 6912 scouting chairman Peter McLane says it takes a lot of responsibility and skill to document and complete a service-learning project.

“That was a huge part of his award was his ability to detail everything that was done, and manage his fellow scouters,” McLane said.

The scout manages the project from start to finish.

“It’s remarkable for a young person to have that determination on their own to work by themselves and have a fundraiser to support their project,” New York VFW scouting chairman Ronald Jubis said.

That’s something Ortlieb’s longtime scoutmaster Scott Stacy says comes very natural to him.

“He’s very friendly,” he said. “He helps other scouts in the troop and he’s a great mentor.”

The VFW encourages scouts to apply for the Scout of the Year program. To know if your scout is eligible, call your local VFW.

