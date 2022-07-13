Advertisement

Lisa R. Smithers, 65, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Lisa R. Smithers, age 65 of Waddington, will be held at 10:00am on Thursday July 14, 2022 at the Stone Church Cemetery, Morristown. Lisa passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 11, 2022.

Surviving are two sisters Sherri & Loretta; along with several nieces, nephews & great-nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Gary Smithers.

Lisa was born on October 15, 1956 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Edwin & Ruth (Walsh) Smithers. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued her education at Mater Dei College and Canton College.

Lisa worked as a social worker for transitional living, and later went to work at Hackett’s Hardware early in her career. She most recently worked as a paralegal for Carlisle Law Firm for the past 20+ years. She enjoyed photography, calligraphy writing, painting, spending time on the river, animals of all kinds and especially loved being with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

