Man accused of keeping packages addressed to someone else

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man is accused of holding onto packages he received in the mail but were addressed to someone else.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Mark Richard allegedly refused to turn the property over to the owner or to law enforcement.

He was ticketed for petit larceny and released to appear later in Colton town court.

