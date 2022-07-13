Advertisement

Man accused of shoplifting, possessing meth

Steven Davis
Steven Davis(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A man facing shoplifting and drug charges is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Members of the Ogdensburg Police Department were called to Olympia Sports Tuesday for a report of a shoplifter fleeing the area with stolen merchandise.

When they arrived, officers took 32-year-old Steven Davis into custody.

Police said he was in possession of approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Davis was charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted in the investigation by New York State Parole.

