Massena man allegedly menaced police, civilians with fake gun

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man, armed with what appeared to be a rifle, is accused of menacing police and civilians at a park and a business.

Village police charged 23-year-old Jamie Montoya with:

second-degree burglary - displays firearm

two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

menacing a police officer

endangering the welfare of a child

second-degree menacing - weapon

According to court documents, Montoya entered a village convenience store on July 8, displayed what appeared to be an “AR-15-style rifle,” and menaced two people.

Court papers say about an hour later Montoya displayed the same type of gun at Alcoa Park in the presence of three Massena police officers and a child.

The documents also mention Montoya possessed an imitation pistol.

However, according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, Montoya only a “rifle” was displayed and it was a fake.

7 News reached out to village police for more information; we’ll update this story if we hear from them.

Montoya was arraigned in Massena Village Court and released under the supervision of probation.

In May 2018, Montoya was convicted on a felony count of third-degree burglary, according to court papers.

