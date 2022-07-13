Advertisement

Massena man allegedly menaced police, civilians with fake gun

Jamie Montoya
Jamie Montoya(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man, armed with what appeared to be a rifle, is accused of menacing police and civilians at a park and a business.

Village police charged 23-year-old Jamie Montoya with:

  • second-degree burglary - displays firearm
  • two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • menacing a police officer
  • endangering the welfare of a child
  • second-degree menacing - weapon

According to court documents, Montoya entered a village convenience store on July 8, displayed what appeared to be an “AR-15-style rifle,” and menaced two people.

Court papers say about an hour later Montoya displayed the same type of gun at Alcoa Park in the presence of three Massena police officers and a child.

The documents also mention Montoya possessed an imitation pistol.

However, according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, Montoya only a “rifle” was displayed and it was a fake.

7 News reached out to village police for more information; we’ll update this story if we hear from them.

Montoya was arraigned in Massena Village Court and released under the supervision of probation.

In May 2018, Montoya was convicted on a felony count of third-degree burglary, according to court papers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown
As they determine if Watertown needs a third pool, city council members are weighing costs...
Tensions boil as Watertown City Council compares cost to attendance to determine if the city should support a 3rd pool
Ogdensburg's burned out former cheese plant will be completely demolisheed by mid-September.
Ogdensburg cheese plant to be demolished; no beach for 2022

Latest News

There’s a traffic alert for downtown Watertown this Friday, as the first steps to stabilize and...
Restoration of Watertown church to begin Friday
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Lonny Koons, who was a candidate for congress in NY-21, is now running for state Assembly in...
Koons to seek Assembly seat in 2024
Steven Davis
Man accused of shoplifting, possessing meth