Morning Checkup: Sun Protection & Skin Cancer

Morning Checkup: Sun Protection & Skin Cancer
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s important to lather on that sunscreen, even on a cloudy day.

Samaritan nurse practitioner Anne Hall says the sun’s rays are the most common cause of skin cancer, which is the most common type of cancer.

She says it’s important to watch for scaly patches, sores that don’t heal, and moles that change size, color or shape.

You can hear more of her advice in the video above. She was interviewed during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/dermatology. You can call the dermatology office at 315-755-3670. You can call the satellite office in Adams at 315-232-4400.

