Advertisement

Officer shot in head, suspect killed in domestic violence call, police chief says

An Ohio police officer was shot in the head Tuesday night, according to Clearcreek Township Chief of Police John Terrill. (Source: WXIX)
By Brian Planalp, Ken Brown, Courtney King, Ken Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A police officer in Ohio was critically injured in a shooting earlier this week while responding to a domestic violence call.

According to Clearcreek Township Chief of Police John Terrill, two officers responded to a reported domestic violence situation at a residence where a man was ramming his wife’s car with an ATV.

WXIX reports the man shot one of the responding officers in the head before he was shot and killed by the other officer.

The wounded officer was transported by helicopter to a hospital and was reportedly breathing on his own after the shooting.

Terrill described the officer as being in “stable but critical condition.” Later, about the officer, Terrill said, “We’re not quite sure how this is going to turn out yet.”

The chief of police declined to identify the injured officer but did say he is a 14-year veteran of the force.

Officials said the officer who shot and killed the man was not injured.

According to the police chief, the department responded to multiple domestic violence calls at the same address in the past.

“An officer-involved lethal use of force incident, when it results in a death, is a tragedy regardless of whether the officer’s actions ultimately end up being justified,” David Fornshell said, Warren County Prosecutor.

Officials said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations will handle evidence collection and conduct interviews as part of the investigation.

According to Terrill, Tuesday’s incident was the first officer-involved shooting in the 47-year history of the Clearcreek Township Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown
As they determine if Watertown needs a third pool, city council members are weighing costs...
Tensions boil as Watertown City Council compares cost to attendance to determine if the city should support a 3rd pool
Ogdensburg's burned out former cheese plant will be completely demolisheed by mid-September.
Ogdensburg cheese plant to be demolished; no beach for 2022

Latest News

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
H2F, also known as Holistic Health and Fitness, is the Army's latest effort to improve the...
Fort Drum soldiers have new approach to physical fitness
Anglers are getting ready as the Bassmaster Elite Series returns to Clayton.
Anglers, organizers prepare for Bassmaster Elite Series in Clayton
Evelyn Bethune, front left in yellow, a granddaughter of Mary McLeod Bethune, speaks with Rep....
Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall
A lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins, who miscarried her...
Woman suffered miscarriage after eating ice cream tainted with listeria, lawsuit says