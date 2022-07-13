Ogdensburg police say woman possessed ‘substantial quantities’ of crack, fentanyl

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 50-year-old Ogdensburg woman is behind bars after being accused of possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl.

City police raided an apartment at 500 New York Avenue on Tuesday.

During the search, police said they seized “substantial quantities” of the drugs, which were packaged for sale. No specific amount was released.

According to police, they also found cash but didn’t disclose an amount.

Nicole Regan was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned and sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.

The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted in the investigation by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, New York State Police, and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Regan was arrested in April 2020 in connection with a crack cocaine and heroin bust in Ogdensburg.

