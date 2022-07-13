Restoration of Watertown church to begin Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a traffic alert for downtown Watertown this Friday, as the first steps to stabilize and renew the First Baptist Church begins.

Two cranes, the largest of their type in New York State, will be brought in to remove the weathervane at the top.

The two cranes will work in tandem, reaching more than 180-feet so that crews can carefully remove the artifact.

The weathervane will go to Converse Welding in Watertown where its restoration will begin.

It’s the beginning of a project to restore and preserve the entire church, which is 112 years old.

The cranes will start work on Friday at 6 a.m. It’s expected to block some traffic on Public Square.

