Road work could tie up traffic in Theresa

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Traffic along State Route 26 in the town and village of Theresa could get tied up through the end of the week as state highway crews prepare the roadway for paving.

Crews will be milling the highway starting where Route 26 meets State Route 37 and continuing through the village to the village line near the town barn.

Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and end by 7 p.m. on Friday.

Milling will be curb to curb, so no parking will be allowed while work is underway. Drivers can expect lane closings.

Paving in that area is expected to begin on Monday, July 25 and be complete by Friday, July 29.

