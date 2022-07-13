Rosamund E. (Watson) Pond, 94, of Watertown

Rosamund E. (Watson) Pond, 94, passed away Monday July 11th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided since 2017. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rosamund E. (Watson) Pond, 94, passed away Monday July 11th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided since 2017.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 19th from 1 pm – 3 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St. Watertown. A prayer service will begin at 3:00 with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Rosamund was born September 26, 1927, at her home on the Howland Farm in the town of LeRay, the oldest daughter and second oldest of 9 children to the late Lewis and Lora (Potter) Watson. She was educated in Pamelia and Philadelphia schools. She married Donald F. Pond at her home in Philly in July of 1947. Together they had 8 children.

In 1967, Rosamund, while raising 8 children, went back to school and graduated from the Watertown School of Practical Nursing. For the next 25 years, she worked for Mercy Hospital where she was often commended for her professional appearance, “never a hair out of place” and her professional attitude. She retired from nursing in 1993. Upon retirement, Rosamund enjoyed the company of her children and grandchildren, many of whom acquired one of her many hand crocheted afghans.

Rosamund is survived by her children: Donald F. (Kim Marshall) Pond, Jr., Sarasota, FL, Gary L. Pond, Webster, NY, Donna R. (Timothy) McFaul, Lyons, NY, Deborah C. (William) Coursen, Watertown, Sidney A. (Jean Capone) Pond II, Watertown, Laura E. (Jerry) Gardner, Watertown, Carol E. (Steve) Hatchell, Watertown; a daughter-in-law Lorrie (Riley) Pond, LaFargeville; one sister Doris (Watson) Finley; half sister Paula (Bub) Lear, Chaumont; two half brothers Lewis (Billie) Watson, Philadelphia and Robert (Kathy) Watson, Philadelphia. She was also blessed with 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, who affectionally referred to her as “Aunt Rhodie.”

Besides her parents, Rosamund was predeceased by her son, Richard J. Pond in 2016; Donald F. Pond, Sr., in 1988; her brothers, Leon, Theadore (Earl), Wayne, Stanley, Alvin and Keith Watson and one sister, Marilyn (Watson) Rosbrook; her step-mother Theresa Watson and a half-sister Kathy Outlaw.

Rosamund’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the 2nd and 5th floor staff of The Samaritan Keep Home for the comfort and care given to Rosamund during her stay and the kindness the staff showed to the family during her final days.

