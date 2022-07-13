Roxanne M. Cook, 60, of Massena

Roxanne M. Cook, 60, of Water Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022 at her home. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Roxanne M. Cook, 60, of Water Street, unexpectedly passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022 at her home.

Roxanne was born on March 4, 1962 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Mercedes Amo. She married Timothy Jones on October 12, 1984, that later ended in divorce.

Roxanne loved all animals especially her cats and worked for a time at the Potsdam Animal Shelter. She was an avid NASCAR fan, never missing a race on Sundays. She also loved baseball following the NY Yankees, watching Barrett Jackson on the television, classic and muscle cars, and spending hours on the phone with her best friend, Joyce Donnelly. Of her enjoyments, the love for her children and grandchildren was most evident and was proud when she was promoted to a GiGi.

Roxanne is survived by her children, Amy and Chris Rizzuto, Stacey and Martin Murray, and Andrew Jones and his fiancé Maddy Orologio; her fur baby cat Goldie; her sister, Rhonda and Sarbarish Chakrauarty; her niece, Ila and Daniel Farquhar; her nephew, Raja Chakraurty; and great niece, Ariella.

She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Mercedes Cook, Margaret Murray and fiancé, Alex Perras, Alexander and Madi Sullivan, Tyler Jones and bonus granddaughter, Carolanne Oakes, Nicholas Monroe and fiancé Kelsey Lanning, and Adrian Murray and companion, Evelynne Birdou; her great grandchildren, Kasen Cook, Anthony Lanning, Amiyah Lanning and was anxiously awaiting the birth of her newest great granddaughter, Avery Murray in August.

Roxanne was predeceased by her mother, whom she missed so very much since her passing in September 2000, and her beloved cats, Jesse James and Patches.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday 3-5:00 PM at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Martin Murray, 92 State Highway 37B, Massena.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Massena Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

