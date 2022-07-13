Advertisement

Sackets Harbor to celebrate 50th Annual Can-Am Festival

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 50th Annual Can-Am Festival is coming up this weekend in Sackets Harbor.

Manna Doyle appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with crafters, a wine garden, a farmer’s market, and food vendors.

An aerial arts performance by CirqOvation, a military flyover, and a parade start at noon.

A post-parade concert performed by Downbeat Percussion, the official percussion line of the Buffalo Bills, will keep the festivities going.

The child and adult division Speedster Challenge begins at 2, with bounce houses for kids, gaming, and a human foosball court.

Music by Blue Coupe with former members of Alice Cooper and Blue Oyster Cult, and Last Left will perform starting at 4:30 p.m.

The night ends with a fireworks finale over the harbor.

On Sunday, come for the vendors, crafters, and activities such as vintage baseball, a cornhole tournament, and more gaming, wrapping live music in the Concerts on the Waterfront from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. by Atlas at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

To see a complete list of the activities and vendors attending this year’s Festival visit canamfestival.com or search Can-Am Festival on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown
As they determine if Watertown needs a third pool, city council members are weighing costs...
Tensions boil as Watertown City Council compares cost to attendance to determine if the city should support a 3rd pool
Ogdensburg's burned out former cheese plant will be completely demolisheed by mid-September.
Ogdensburg cheese plant to be demolished; no beach for 2022

Latest News

Nicole Regan
Ogdensburg police say woman possessed ‘substantial quantities’ of crack, fentanyl
Ground was formally broken Wednesday morning for the Watertown Family YMCA's $27.5 million...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new YMCA center
The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
Saranac Police body camera video