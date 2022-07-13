Sackets Harbor to celebrate 50th Annual Can-Am Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 50th Annual Can-Am Festival is coming up this weekend in Sackets Harbor.

Manna Doyle appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with crafters, a wine garden, a farmer’s market, and food vendors.

An aerial arts performance by CirqOvation, a military flyover, and a parade start at noon.

A post-parade concert performed by Downbeat Percussion, the official percussion line of the Buffalo Bills, will keep the festivities going.

The child and adult division Speedster Challenge begins at 2, with bounce houses for kids, gaming, and a human foosball court.

Music by Blue Coupe with former members of Alice Cooper and Blue Oyster Cult, and Last Left will perform starting at 4:30 p.m.

The night ends with a fireworks finale over the harbor.

On Sunday, come for the vendors, crafters, and activities such as vintage baseball, a cornhole tournament, and more gaming, wrapping live music in the Concerts on the Waterfront from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. by Atlas at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

To see a complete list of the activities and vendors attending this year’s Festival visit canamfestival.com or search Can-Am Festival on Facebook and Instagram.

