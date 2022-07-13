Shauna Patricia Horner, (Feeley), 48, of Brasher Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 8, 2022, resulting from complications of a recent surgery. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Shauna Patricia Horner, (Feeley), 48, of Brasher Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 8, 2022, resulting from complications of a recent surgery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Shauna was born December 16, 1973, in Cheektowaga, NY, to John and Mary Ann Feeley. She was raised in Lancaster, NY, and later moved to Gloucester, VA. She graduated from Gloucester High School, obtained her Licensed Practical Nursing Certification through Thomas Nelson Community College, and later achieved her Advanced Degree in Nursing from SUNY Canton.

Shauna married Benjamin Horner, Sr. on May 20, 2000, in Virginia. He predeceased her in May of 2018. Shauna was a very proud and dedicated mother, as well as the most passionate fan of the Saint Lawrence Central Larries, the Buffalo Bills, and the band Aerosmith.

She enjoyed going to her chidrens’ sporting events and cheering them on, as well as the other players on the team. She decorated poster boards, break-away banners, and anything else that she could use to show school spirit. She was also quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need at any time of day or night. Shauna truly would and in many cases, did, give you the shirt off her back.

She also enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing cards, going on adventures, and participating in family game nights.

She is survived by her beloved children: Alexandria (Jedidiah) Arquitt of Winthrop, NY; Benjamin (fiancée Emma Bortnick) Horner of Potsdam, NY; Steven Horner of Potsdam, NY; and Jessica Horner of Brasher Falls, NY. Shauna is also survived by her brothers Barry (Susan) Feeley, Nolan (Arie) Feeley, Keith (Cheryl) Feeley, Daniel Feeley, Jeff (Marge) Joy, and Gary (Bobbie Modlin) Joy; sisters Stacey (William) Howlett and Remy (Ron Villnave) Feeley; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Tracey Feeley and Venice Cadwallader; brothers John Feeley, Neil Feeley, Gerard Feeley, and Greg Joy; sister-in-law Stacey Haley; and nephews William Howlett, Jr., and Reynaldo Rios, Jr. She was also predeceased by her cat, Baby, whom she also called “Kitty Meow Meow.”

We all will miss her fun-loving personality and often inappropriate sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Horner Family School Spirit Scholarship fund at Brasher Falls Central School, 1039 State Highway 11C, Brasher Falls, NY 13613.

Calling hours will be held at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, NY from 12:00 PM to 2:00PM on Thursday, July 14th. The family would like to honor Shauna by having attendees wear St. Lawrence Larries attire or white apparel if possible.

Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with Shauna’s family at www.hammillfh.com.

