Watertown man sentenced to 52 months in prison on drug & weapon charges

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to more than four years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old George Robinson V was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Syracuse to a 52-month prison term. He was also sentenced to four years of supervision after he’s released from prison.

He admitted in a guilty plea in December to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it and possessing three semiautomatic handguns as a convicted felon.

His home was raided by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force in February 2021, where police seized the drugs and weapons.

Robinson was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth in 2003, making it illegal for him to own firearms. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison following that conviction.

