YMCA to break ground for community & aquatic center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ground will officially be broken Wednesday morning for the Watertown Family YMCA’s new community and aquatic center.

The $27.5 million facility will include a six-lane lap pool, a recreational pool, multi-sport courts, an indoor track, a full wellness center, classrooms, and child watch facilities.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at 146 Arsenal Street, the site of the new facility and the former site of a call center.

The YMCA will also host a reception at Savory Downtown from 5 to 7 p.m. the same day. People will have the opportunity to share their experiences at the downtown Y and learn more about the new facility.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.