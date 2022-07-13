Advertisement

YMCA to break ground for community & aquatic center

Artist rendering of YMCA's planned community and aquatics center
Artist rendering of YMCA's planned community and aquatics center(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ground will officially be broken Wednesday morning for the Watertown Family YMCA’s new community and aquatic center.

The $27.5 million facility will include a six-lane lap pool, a recreational pool, multi-sport courts, an indoor track, a full wellness center, classrooms, and child watch facilities.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at 146 Arsenal Street, the site of the new facility and the former site of a call center.

The YMCA will also host a reception at Savory Downtown from 5 to 7 p.m. the same day. People will have the opportunity to share their experiences at the downtown Y and learn more about the new facility.

