Anglers, families converge on Clayton for Bassmaster Elite Series

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A showdown, a throwdown, a big fish mowdown. That’s what Bassmaster Elite Series organizers are saying north country fishing enthusiasts can expect this weekend in Clayton.

Close to 100 vessels took off Thursday morning as the Bassmaster Elite Series dropped anchor on the St. Lawrence River for stop seven of the 2022 season.

“This is world-renowned small mouth bass country. We’ve never ever seen a four-day weight over 100 pounds for a small mouth tournament in the history of bass fishing. We could see it here this week,” said Dave Mercer, emcee, Bassmaster Elite Series.

“In Clayton, they’re close enough where they can fish the lake if they want to. They can go to Waddington if they want to. They have a huge river that they can fish on,” said Tricia Bannister, executive director, Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

Bannister says the uniqueness of the river is not the only reason it’s one of the anglers’ favorite stops on tour.

“They’re able to bring their wives and kids and parents. So it’s a huge family atmosphere here. So while the anglers are out fishing, they’re downtown shopping and visiting the restaurants which is amazing,” she said.

If you ask tour emcee Dave Mercer though, he says it all comes back to the bass.

“Here you’ve got crystal clear water. You’ve got anglers going out into Lake Ontario, one of the Great Lakes. On a day like today, it seems like a puddle,” he said.

Whether it be the family fun or the fishing, Bannister hopes Bassmaster anglers and their families are hooked on the Thousand Islands region.

“Obviously we love having them here. We hope that they come back, and we’re going to just try and make it happen,” she said.

The Bassmaster Elite Series runs through Sunday afternoon with boats launching at 7 a.m. every morning and weigh-ins beginning at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.