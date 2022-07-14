Advertisement

Applications being accepted for Jefferson Leadership Institute

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in two years, the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the Class of 2023 Jefferson Leadership Institute (JLI) program.

Chamber President and CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The JLI curriculum enables participants to develop their leadership capabilities, build strong relationships and encourages involvement in local boards to generate positive change in the community.

The program will accept up to 20 students.

The class will be facilitated by Devan Robinson, Professional Life Coach and founder of Developing with Devan.

Participants will explore core mission development, goal setting and planning, self-discovery, self-awareness, finding and using your strengths, and more. Participants will also learn key attributes of a productive board member, explore board involvement opportunities, and are strongly encouraged to join a local board of directors upon completion of the course.

Scholarships are available to qualified students. Women who own a small business with 5 or fewer employees or are employed by a non-profit organization with 5 or fewer employees are eligible to apply for full tuition assistance.

Applications are due by August 19 and are available at http://jeffersonleadershipny.weebly.com/.

For more information, call 315-788-4400 or email kayla@watertownny.com.

