Chris Eisenhauer,71, of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Chris Eisenhauer,71, passed away on June 25, 2022, at his home in LaFargeville surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 17,2022 at the Brownville American Legion from 1:00 -4:00 P.M. A private burial will take place in Brownville Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

