Day 2 of the Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beautiful weather greeted the second day of the Jefferson County Fair.

The 4H poultry and dairy show kicked off the morning at the fairgrounds.

The afternoon was showcased by Circus Incredible taking the main entertainment stage to perform for close to 100 north country kids. The highlight of the evening could be found on the midway as the fair celebrated Monsignor McCarthy Day.

The Watertown Fire Department was on hand to help children from the Disabled Persons Action Organization check out some rides.

“It’s really nice to help kids that normally wouldn’t be able to ride these rides without help. Sometimes we have to take a couple of firefighters and help kids on the rides, ride right with them. It gives them an opportunity that maybe they wouldn’t have,” said Andrew Denney, Watertown battalion chief.

“They have been so excited, they have been talking about this for weeks. When we have been driving past, they love seeing all the big rides. They have been so excited to go,” said Taylor St. Louis, DPAO direct support professional.

Denney said he has been a part of this night for over 20 years.

