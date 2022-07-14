Advertisement

Driver taken to hospital following Clayton crash

A car crashed into a porch on Merrick Street in Clayton Wednesday. The driver was taken to a hospital.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A crash in Clayton sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday.

A car went off the road on Merrick Street in the village, striking a porch.

It happened around 7 p.m.

The homeowner whose porch was hit says when they came outside, the driver was unconscious in the front seat.

According to neighbors, first responders performed CPR as soon as they arrived.

Clayton police say the man was taken to River Hospital.

There’s no word on his injuries.

Part of Merrick Street was briefly closed.

