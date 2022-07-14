Enjoying the rides at the Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can find all sorts of rides at the Jefferson County Fair. Some are fast, some are slow, and some are right in between.

We caught up with some kids who wanted to feel the rush.

“This one is pretty good. I like it, it’s chilling, I like it, it’s not too fast,” said Marcus Castine. “Chilling, really trying to have fun, you know, it’s a good day, a nice day outside, and just don’t want to sit in the house and be bored.”

Far from being bored, some come for the adrenaline rush.

“I think I have to say Zipper has been my favorite because it was just really fast and I just like it,” said Tieanna Sidman.

But others say nice and slow is the way to go.

“We’ll probably do the Ferris Wheel first just to start off; it’s the easiest,” said Addisyn Herrera.

In the middle is the Wave Swinger, which is at the fair for the first time.

“I thought it was going to be like the normal ones how they just stay at the bottom of the swings but I was really unexpected,” said Sidman.

An all-day pass to enjoy the rides costs $30.

