Advertisement

Enjoying the rides at the Jefferson County Fair

Jefferson County Fair
Jefferson County Fair(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can find all sorts of rides at the Jefferson County Fair. Some are fast, some are slow, and some are right in between.

We caught up with some kids who wanted to feel the rush.

“This one is pretty good. I like it, it’s chilling, I like it, it’s not too fast,” said Marcus Castine. “Chilling, really trying to have fun, you know, it’s a good day, a nice day outside, and just don’t want to sit in the house and be bored.”

Far from being bored, some come for the adrenaline rush.

“I think I have to say Zipper has been my favorite because it was just really fast and I just like it,” said Tieanna Sidman.

But others say nice and slow is the way to go.

“We’ll probably do the Ferris Wheel first just to start off; it’s the easiest,” said Addisyn Herrera.

In the middle is the Wave Swinger, which is at the fair for the first time.

“I thought it was going to be like the normal ones how they just stay at the bottom of the swings but I was really unexpected,” said Sidman.

An all-day pass to enjoy the rides costs $30.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Nicole Regan
Ogdensburg police say woman possessed ‘substantial quantities’ of crack, fentanyl
A car crashed into a porch on Merrick Street in Clayton Wednesday. The driver was taken to a...
Clayton man dies after crashing car into porch
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of keeping packages addressed to someone else

Latest News

The First Baptist Church in Watertown
Watertown traffic alert, church restoration postponed
Chicken barbecue at the Potsdam Summer Festival
Potsdam Summer Festival kicks off with plenty of food and fun
Gerald Dissottle, William McGregor, and Joseph McGregor
Police arrest 3, seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns
WWNY
Applications being accepted for Jefferson Leadership Institute