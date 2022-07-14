Former Gouverneur athlete hopes for chance at majors

(WWNY) - A former Gouverneur High School athlete is looking to make a name for himself in baseball and in the process hoping to catch the eye of Major League scouts.

Connor Fenlong has made a name for himself on the mound at Indiana State. The Sycamores saw the potential he possessed at Wagbash Junior College.

In making the move to Indiana State, he felt it was a school that would give him the opportunity to perform on the mound as a late-inning specialist.

His performance on the mound in 2021 earned him a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference first team.

The support he received at Gouverneur certainly planted the seed to excel.

Fenlong received a 7 News Athlete of the Week award for football. His all-around talents were important in becoming a Division I college athlete.

The 6-foot 4-inch right hander was chosen as one of the top 250 Division I prospects on the preseason list. And with the MLB draft coming up, he’s optimistic.

If he’s not drafted this year, Fenlong has one more year of eligibility at Indiana State.

