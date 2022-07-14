Joan Louise Clark , 83, formerly of Spragueville

SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Joan Louise Clark , 83, passed away on December 28, 2021 following a brief illness in Leesburg, Florida.

Joan was born on August 13, 1938 to Harold and Irene (Smithers) Schofell in Ogdensburg, NY.

She resided with her family in Spragueville, NY, spending summers at the family camp on Sylvia Lake until her marriage to John Clark in 1956.

Joan and John traveled for 20 years throughout John’s career in the Air Force. Places that they lived during that time included: Rantoul, IL; Casa Blanca, Morocco; Portsmouth, NH; Bunker Hill, IN; Guam, East Meadow, NY and Austin, TX. After John’s retirement from the Air Force in 1976, they built a home in Spragueville, NY. Joan began a career at Fort Drum near Watertown. She retired as a financial accountant. After retirement, they spent the winter months in New Smyrna Beach, FL.

John passed in 1997 and Joan continued the “snowbird” lifestyle and traveled extensively, enjoying trips to Europe, cruises and exploring many destinations around the United States.

Joan spent her remaining years with her partner and friend, Robert Huot making Leesburg, FL their home. There, they cultivated many wonderful friendships and were very involved in the Coachwood Community.

Joan loved traveling, reading, socializing, her grandchildren and great “grands”. She was a member of the Methodist Church, Military Comptrollers, and homeowners board in Leesburg, FL.

Joan is survived by her son David Clark, daughter in law Patricia Clark, grandchildren Cameron and Corissa Clark, Sarah and Brendan Beglin, Michael Clark, great - grandchildren Harper, Bailey and Lowell Clark, partner Robert Huot and nephew Stanly Schofell and niece Kris Tonks.

A memorial service is planned on July 23, 2022 at the Spragueville United Methodist Church at 11:00 am.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.