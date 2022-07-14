Advertisement

July is being kind to us

A picture-perfect July day
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We have another fantastic day ahead.

We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. There’s a 20% chance of rain, but if it happens it won’t be more than a passing shower.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. It will be comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Friday will be sunny and close to 80.

Saturday will be sunny and in the low 80s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s on Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

