Local doctor to host chronic pain webinar

By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WWNY) - If you’re dealing with chronic pain, you might be interested in an upcoming webinar about advanced treatments.

On July 26, Dr. Nicholas Qandah will be hosting a virtual “control your pain” event in collaboration with Boston Scientific.

Dr. Qandah is the founder of Central New York Brain & Spine Neurosurgery, which has locations in Lowville and Canton.

Dr. Qandah says he’ll respond to various questions from attendees and suggest treatment options.

If you don’t have any health concerns, he says you can still learn about recent technological breakthroughs in medicine.

“Ways of operating back in the day are not the way we operate today. Now we have the new technologies that we’re utilizing to make it faster, safer, more efficient, and get the patients home back to their families doing what they love to do,” said Dr. Qandah.

To register for the free webinar, click here.

