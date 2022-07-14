Margaret Ann (Popple) Vining, 87, formerly of Hermon
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret Ann (Popple) Vining, 87, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Hermon, NY passed away peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM surrounded by her children.
An obituary will appear as soon as available.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future so friends, colleagues and family members can share their experiences about this awesome woman.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted to Margaret’s care and arrangements.
