Margaret Ann (Popple) Vining, 87, formerly of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret Ann (Popple) Vining, 87, a resident of United Helpers Maplewood Campus and formerly of Hermon, NY passed away peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:09 PM surrounded by her children. 

An obituary will appear as soon as available. 

A celebration of life will be held in the near future so friends, colleagues and family members can share their experiences about this awesome woman.   

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted to Margaret’s care and arrangements.

