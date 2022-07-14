Advertisement

More 2nd-round pairings take to links in Watertown city tourney

More 2nd-round pairings take to links in Watertown city tourney
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Six more second-round pairings hit the Watertown Golf Club course Wednesday for the city championship.

The winners are moving on to quarterfinal play.

Teeing off at 8:40 a.m. was talented golfer Marcus Emerson, taking on another talent in Chris O’Brien.

The second shot by Emerson gets the ball to within a foot and a half of the hole on one. Emerson then makes the putt to take the hole.

Emerson, with his iron play on target, goes on to beat O’Brien 7 and 5.

Veteran golfer Joe Tufo took on smooth-swinging Andrew Marks.

Marks takes the second hole but Tufo takes the matchup 2 and 1.

T.J. Penn took on a golfer on the upswing, Brett Warner. Warner takes the matchup 2 and 1.

South Jefferson golf coach Adam Brown took on one of his former players, Mitchell Scoville. Scoville showed a hot putter early and went on to beat Brown 6 and 5.

Also on Wednesday, Jarrett Sweet won against Matt Barton 4 and 3 and Dylan Kernehan has his driver working to defeat Kyle Pignone 5 and 4.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Nicole Regan
Ogdensburg police say woman possessed ‘substantial quantities’ of crack, fentanyl
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of keeping packages addressed to someone else
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Former Gouverneur High School athlete Connor Fenlong is making a name for himself at Indiana...
Former Gouverneur athlete hopes for chance at majors
Former Gouverneur athlete hopes for chance at majors
More 2nd-round pairings take to links in Watertown city tourney
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts