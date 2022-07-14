More 2nd-round pairings take to links in Watertown city tourney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Six more second-round pairings hit the Watertown Golf Club course Wednesday for the city championship.

The winners are moving on to quarterfinal play.

Teeing off at 8:40 a.m. was talented golfer Marcus Emerson, taking on another talent in Chris O’Brien.

The second shot by Emerson gets the ball to within a foot and a half of the hole on one. Emerson then makes the putt to take the hole.

Emerson, with his iron play on target, goes on to beat O’Brien 7 and 5.

Veteran golfer Joe Tufo took on smooth-swinging Andrew Marks.

Marks takes the second hole but Tufo takes the matchup 2 and 1.

T.J. Penn took on a golfer on the upswing, Brett Warner. Warner takes the matchup 2 and 1.

South Jefferson golf coach Adam Brown took on one of his former players, Mitchell Scoville. Scoville showed a hot putter early and went on to beat Brown 6 and 5.

Also on Wednesday, Jarrett Sweet won against Matt Barton 4 and 3 and Dylan Kernehan has his driver working to defeat Kyle Pignone 5 and 4.

