Nice on Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s as clouds and rain showers come to an end.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. A few scattered afternoon showers will be possible Friday, however most will likely remain dry.

Saturday will be a dry day with highs in the lower 80s and sunny skies.

Sunday a slight chance of rain will return to the forecast as highs get into the mid 80s.

Monday we will start out the work week with highs in the lower 80s and a 50% of showers.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 80s.

After one dry day a 50% of showers will return on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will last into Thursday as highs during the day will be in the upper 70s.

