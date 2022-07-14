Only man on Potsdam town board opposes abortion rights resolution

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam town board voted this week to endorse abortion rights.

The vote was 4-1; the only man on the board voted against the measure.

“In my opinion, this shouldn’t even be on the agenda tonight,” said town council member Marty Miller.

The measure passed by the council called on “federal elected officials” to “pass legislation codifying the full right to abortion and other reproductive healthcare nationwide,”

The resolution was in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June which struck down Roe V. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

“I guess tonight, I’m the voice for the ones that are never going to see life because of this,” Miller said at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“You’re taking something that’s got a heartbeat and you’re never allowing it to live what we’re living. I don’t see it.”

The only other person to speak on the matter at the meeting was town supervisor Ann Carvill, who said ““I think in our society I have to respect people who, if they believe life starts at conception, that would be a deeply felt belief.

“And then there are others, who think there should be choice. It’s not a bridge that can be traversed if you’re on one side or the other.”

Miller told The Watertown Times the board’s action was “political grandstanding.”

“If they want to have their (abortion rights) rallies and parades, that’s fine. Everyone has that right. To have that on a town board agenda, it’s not about the real issue. It’s about the individual saying, ‘Look at me, look at what I brought to the board. I want to be recognized because I brought this forward,’” he told the newspaper.

(7 News reached out to Miller as well. If we hear back, we’ll update this story.)

