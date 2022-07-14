Advertisement

Police arrest 3, seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns

Gerald Dissottle, William McGregor, and Joseph McGregor
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Police Department says a drug raid ended with the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, and guns, as well as the arrests of three men.

According to the department, detectives conducted a search Wednesday on Ames Street in the village.

Officials said they found more than 1,600 baggies filled with fentanyl, 20 grams of cocaine, a 9mm Glock 48 handgun, and 10 long guns including rifles, shotguns, and muzzleloaders.

Three men were charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They are:

  • 31-year-old Gerald Dissottle
  • 59-year-old William McGregor
  • 36-year-old Joseph McGregor

Joseph McGregor was additionally charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon, loaded firearm.

Police said the men were sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Detectives were assisted by the county Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Canton Police Department, Potsdam Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security.

No other details were released.

