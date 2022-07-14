Advertisement

Potsdam Summer Festival kicks off with plenty of food and fun

Chicken barbecue at the Potsdam Summer Festival
Chicken barbecue at the Potsdam Summer Festival(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Summer Festival is back in a big way after having been scaled back the last couple of years.

“I think some of the challenges were having a lot of big plans and we were all excited and then our dreams were a little crushed, but we’re finally able to build them back up, so we’re feeling good over here,” said Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kurstin Stowell.

One of the biggest attractions at the three-day event is the food.

“Delicious, juicy, and the flavor - I mean, you just have to try it yourself to know the flavors.” That’s what Potsdam Elks Club member Paul LaBrake says about the club’s barbecue chicken.

For restaurant owner Najib Bennanni, this is his first time running a small business during the festival and he’s hoping business is good.

“I moved from Estonia to Potsdam not knowing that much, so it will be my first summer here, so I’m gonna see what’s going to happen,” said Bennanni, owner of Jour Et Nuit.

In addition to the food, there are plenty of activities including live music, a cornhole tournament, and fireworks.

The festival runs through Saturday.

Click here for the schedule of events

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New York Attorney General's office has released body camera video of the shooting death of...
Body cam video released of officer-involved shooting death in Saranac Lake
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County
Nicole Regan
Ogdensburg police say woman possessed ‘substantial quantities’ of crack, fentanyl
A car crashed into a porch on Merrick Street in Clayton Wednesday. The driver was taken to a...
Clayton man dies after crashing car into porch
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of keeping packages addressed to someone else

Latest News

Jefferson County Fair
Enjoying the rides at the Jefferson County Fair
The First Baptist Church in Watertown
Watertown traffic alert, church restoration postponed
Gerald Dissottle, William McGregor, and Joseph McGregor
Police arrest 3, seize cocaine, fentanyl, guns
WWNY
Applications being accepted for Jefferson Leadership Institute