Potsdam Summer Festival kicks off with plenty of food and fun

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Summer Festival is back in a big way after having been scaled back the last couple of years.

“I think some of the challenges were having a lot of big plans and we were all excited and then our dreams were a little crushed, but we’re finally able to build them back up, so we’re feeling good over here,” said Potsdam Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kurstin Stowell.

One of the biggest attractions at the three-day event is the food.

“Delicious, juicy, and the flavor - I mean, you just have to try it yourself to know the flavors.” That’s what Potsdam Elks Club member Paul LaBrake says about the club’s barbecue chicken.

For restaurant owner Najib Bennanni, this is his first time running a small business during the festival and he’s hoping business is good.

“I moved from Estonia to Potsdam not knowing that much, so it will be my first summer here, so I’m gonna see what’s going to happen,” said Bennanni, owner of Jour Et Nuit.

In addition to the food, there are plenty of activities including live music, a cornhole tournament, and fireworks.

The festival runs through Saturday.

Click here for the schedule of events

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.