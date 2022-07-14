Robert I. Fournier, 93, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert I. Fournier, 93, Brownville, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13,2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Carthage, NY.

He was born on January 1, 1929, in Watertown, NY, the son of Irvin and Elsie (Hodkinson) Fournier. He attended schools in Watertown and Lyme.

Robert married Viola Holbrook on March 28, 1954, at the Three Mile Bay Methodist Church, Three Mile Bay, NY. He and His wife owned and operated a dairy farm on Three Mile Point Road for over 40 years.

Robert and Viola enjoyed traveling the United States together, making several trips to California and Texas to name a few.

Robert and Viola celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this year. She passed away on June 9, 2022.

He is survived by his children: Susan (David) Colligan of Dexter and Paul (Julie) Fournier of Limerick; his grandchildren: John Fournier, Jeffrey Fournier, Nicky Colligan and Amber Colligan; a great grandson Wyatt Fournier.

There will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place in Dexter Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.