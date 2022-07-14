Advertisement

Robert W. Caughey, 85, of Ogdensburg

Jul. 14, 2022
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Robert W. Caughey, age 85 of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022 at his home.

Bob’s family invites you to a celebrations of life for him at 4:00pm on Wednesday July 20th at the Knights of Columbus Hall. A private family burial will be held at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.

Bob will be dearly missed by his surviving children, Mary (Brent) Gallacher, Becky Phillips (David) LeSueur and Mitzi (Ted) Shipton all of Brockville, Ontario; Michael Caughey of Ogdensburg; step-daughter Teresa Bush (Jim) Fields of Ogdensburg; a sister Shirley Bailey of Ogdensburg; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Arlene in 2005; an infant son; a step-son Dennis English; two step-daughters Patricia Eccleston & Margaret Rosier.

Bob was born on June 18, 1937 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late William & Ruth (Martin) Caughey. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the US Army on June 29, 1955. He served in Korea and received his honorable discharge on June 27, 1958. He was previously married to Ruth (Morrow) Kovacs, he then married Arlene Daniels on July 26, 1976.

During his career he worked at Newell’s Manufacturing and the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a painter. He retired after 27 years of service in 1994. Bob enjoyed fishing on the St. Lawrence River, wood working, coin collecting, attending to his fruit trees, socializing with friends and family gatherings.

